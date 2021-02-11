Copper Mine Would Crater Sacred Site, Native Groups Say

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 9:42 PM EST) -- Native American rights advocates on Thursday backed a San Carlos Apache nonprofit's suit opposing the Resolution Copper mine project, telling an Arizona federal judge that the federal government's planned land swap for the project would lead to the site's destruction and the group's loss of any ability to practice their religion there. The Morning Star Institute, the Multicultural Initiative for Community Advancement Group and White Mountain Apache tribal official Ramon Riley filed an amicus brief Wednesday supporting nonprofit Apache Stronghold's suit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture over the joint Rio Tinto PLC and BHP Billiton mine project, in particular claims...

