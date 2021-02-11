8th Circ. Knocks Back BIA's Ban On Mental Health Evidence

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 8:38 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit revived an Iraqi national's request for deportation relief on Thursday, saying the immigration appellate board's "categorical ban" on mental health evidence wrongly kept it from considering whether the man's mental illness eased the severity of a past conviction. The three-judge panel ordered the U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals to consider whether Laith Shakir Shazi's mental health was a mitigating factor that could allow him to remain in the country despite a criminal record, knocking the BIA for disregarding as irrelevant evidence that Shazi suffered from PTSD after aiding U.S. armed forces in Iraq. "We fail to understand how...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS