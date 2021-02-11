Lyft Wants Calif. State IPO Suit Scrapped In Light Of Fed. Case

Law360, San Francisco (February 11, 2021, 9:34 PM EST) -- Lyft urged a California state judge Thursday to dismiss investors' "woefully inadequate" claims that it wildly overstated its market share and hid potential liabilities from riders' sexual assault allegations ahead of its initial public offering, arguing that it is already litigating nearly identical claims in federal court. The ride-hailing company, which is facing securities suits in both state and federal court over claims it made misstatements and omissions regarding its market share estimates, first quarter financial reporting and driver sexual assault liability in the lead-up to its March 2019 IPO, pressed San Francisco Superior Court Judge Andrew Y.S. Cheng to grant...

