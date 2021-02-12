11th Circ. Doubts Fla. Law Firm's Right To $1M Damages

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 8:30 PM EST) -- Eleventh Circuit judges cast doubt Friday on the ability of a Florida law firm and two of its shareholders to recover more than $1 million in extra-contractual damages from their insurer over its refusal to defend them in a $14 million suit regarding a loan transaction. A three-judge federal appeals panel suggested litigation firm Kluger Kaplan Silverman Katzen & Levine PL and its shareholders Abbey L. Kaplan and Steve I. Silverman couldn't prove the losses that they claim to be the fault of Arizona-based Nautilus Insurance Co. Kluger Kaplan and the attorneys say they deserve to be made whole after spending...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS