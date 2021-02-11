Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tribe Members' $59M Deal In Trust Fund Row Gets Initial OK

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 8:11 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Thursday preliminarily approved a $59 million deal the government reached with members of four Native American tribes in a long-running case accusing two government agencies of mismanaging a fund set up to compensate tribes for lands given up under a treaty.

Members of the White Earth Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians of North Dakota, the Chippewa Cree Indians of the Rocky Boy's Reservation and the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians lodged the proposed class action against the heads of the U.S. Department of the Interior and the...

