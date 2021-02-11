Feds Push Back On Indicted MIT Professor's Sanctions Bid

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 9:30 PM EST) -- The Boston U.S. attorney pushed back Thursday on a bid for sanctions filed by an indicted Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor, claiming everything he said during a press conference announcing the high-profile charges was accurate and not misleading. Gang Chen, who is charged with grant fraud for allegedly hiding his ties to Chinese organizations and funding sources, blasted U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling for "wildly misleading" statements and claimed he wanted to hastily bring the case in the waning days of the Trump administration. Trump appointee Lelling, who Wednesday announced he will step down at the end of the month with the...

