Facebook Investors Win Look At Some FTC Deal Records

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 10:36 PM EST) -- A Delaware vice chancellor granted limited access Thursday to Facebook pension fund stockholders seeking documents related to founder Mark Zuckerberg's avoidance of liability in a $5 billion privacy breach settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, saying the investors can see some nonprivileged communications but not those protected by attorney-client privilege. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III said in a 27-page opinion that the limited set of electronic files is "necessary and essential" to the Employees' Retirement System of Rhode Island's probe of whether or not Facebook overpaid in its deal with the FTC in order to protect Zuckerberg from substantial personal...

