Fla. Cruise Line Dodges TCPA Suit In Ariz., For Now

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 10:00 PM EST) -- An Arizona federal judge has dismissed a Telephone Consumer Protection Act suit over alleged Grand Caribbean Cruises Inc. robocalls for lack of personal jurisdiction, but he gave members of the proposed class 30 days to file an amended complaint. Thursday's dismissal order by U.S. District Court Judge Dominic W. Lanza described parts of the complaint as a confusing "word salad," but kept alive an opportunity for revisions and a third amended suit. That version would also have to face arguments from the Florida-headquartered company that the suit failed to state a claim or show court jurisdiction over the subject matter. The suit,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS