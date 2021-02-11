Gilead, Bristol-Myers Say Direct Buyers Antitrust Suit Too Late

Law360, San Francisco (February 11, 2021, 11:00 PM EST) -- Gilead Sciences and Bristol-Myers Squibb urged a California federal judge Thursday to nix direct buyers' claims alleging the pharmaceutical companies engaged in anti-competitive conduct to block generic competition and keep HIV medication prices artificially high, arguing the suits should be sent to arbitration or thrown out as time-barred. The pharmaceutical giants told U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen during Thursday's hearing that plaintiffs — the latest group of consumers to hit them with a putative antitrust class action — did not actually purchase HIV medications from them, but are seeking to stand in the shoes of wholesalers McKesson Corp. and the...

