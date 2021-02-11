Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Gilead, Bristol-Myers Say Direct Buyers Antitrust Suit Too Late

Law360, San Francisco (February 11, 2021, 11:00 PM EST) -- Gilead Sciences and Bristol-Myers Squibb urged a California federal judge Thursday to nix direct buyers' claims alleging the pharmaceutical companies engaged in anti-competitive conduct to block generic competition and keep HIV medication prices artificially high, arguing the suits should be sent to arbitration or thrown out as time-barred.

The pharmaceutical giants told U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen during Thursday's hearing that plaintiffs — the latest group of consumers to hit them with a putative antitrust class action — did not actually purchase HIV medications from them, but are seeking to stand in the shoes of wholesalers McKesson Corp. and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!