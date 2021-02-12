Union, Drivers Say Calif. Prop 22 Is Unconstitutional

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 2:58 PM EST) -- California's voter-approved ballot measure that classifies some app-based drivers as independent contractors must be struck down because it infringes on the state Legislature's power to set workers' compensation laws, a group of drivers and the Service Employees International Union said in a state court. In a suit filed Thursday in California Superior Court, Alameda County, four drivers for services including Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft Inc. and DoorDash Inc., joined with SEIU and its California chapter in reviving a bid to strike down Proposition 22, which passed during the November election. The California Supreme Court dismissed a virtually identical filing from the...

