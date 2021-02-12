King & Spalding, White & Case Rep $4B Sharecare-SPAC Deal

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 6:18 PM EST) -- Digital health company Sharecare announced Friday it will merge with a special purpose acquisition company and go public at a $3.9 billion valuation, in a deal guided by King & Spalding and White & Case. Sharecare, working with King & Spalding, said in a statement that the new company formed with White & Case-led Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. will list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol SHCR after the merger is finalized. Falcon Capital, led by Alan Mnuchin, and Jeff Sagansky, an independent director on Falcon's board of directors, will join Sharecare's board of directors under the terms of the deal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS