Whistleblowers Beef Up Accusations Against Texas AG Paxton

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 6:54 PM EST) -- Former high-ranking lawyers from the Texas Attorney General's Office added more details to a whistleblower suit against their ex-boss, Ken Paxton, alleging he had an "intense and bizarre" desire to abuse the power of his office to benefit a campaign donor in exchange for political contributions and home renovations. The additional detail hit a Travis County District Court docket about a week before a hearing is set to begin on Paxton's bid to dismiss the claims brought by four former top staffers who left in a mass exodus in the fall. The whistleblowers — James Blake Brickman, David Maxwell, J. Mark...

