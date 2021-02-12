Pornhub Faces Class Action Over Child Sex Trafficking Videos

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 11:03 PM EST) -- Two survivors of childhood sex trafficking launched a proposed class action against Pornhub's parent company on Friday, claiming that videos and images depicting their past sexual abuse were sold or distributed on websites owned and operated by MindGeek. In their 37-page complaint, the two anonymous women claim that MindGeek violated the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act by profiting from their abuse, and accuse the webpage owner of failing to moderate the contents of its sites. Congress passed the TVPA, which penalizes a range of human trafficking offenses, in 2000. Between 2012 and 2018, MindGeek earned $1.3 billion in revenue, which the...

