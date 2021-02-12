Convicted LA Businessman Can't Redo $512M Tax Fraud Trial

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 1:45 PM EST) -- A Utah federal court rejected a Los Angeles businessman's requests for a new trial related to his involvement in a $512 million renewable-energy tax fraud scheme, finding the federal government's evidence sufficient to support the jury's guilty verdict. The U.S. government's evidence against Lev Aslan Dermen was too substantial to justify a retrial, and the court rejected the motions for a new trial or acquittal of the charges that include fraud and money laundering, according to a Wednesday order issued by U.S. District Judge Jill Parrish. Dermen was convicted last year in relation to a sprawling $512 million tax fraud in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS