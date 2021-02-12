FCC Seeks To Spread Word Of Emergency Broadband Benefit

Kelcee Griffis By

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 6:59 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission is seeking suggestions on how to maximize the number of companies and broadband customers that participate in its COVID-19 emergency program to help needy households get online.On Thursday, the agency put out a call for "outreach partners" to help spread the word about the Emergency Broadband Benefit, which provides $3.2 billion to subsidize internet bills for consumers hard hit by the pandemic. And on Friday, the FCC convened a roundtable "to gather public input on how to structure" the program, including eligibility and disbursement details."This agency now needs to make the hard choices required to provide relief fast. We welcome your input on how to do it. In fact, we need it," Acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said during opening remarks.Under the program, which lawmakers greenlit in December, participating providers can knock up to $50 per month off the going rate for internet service — and up to $75 a month for customers on tribal lands. Companies can also take $50 per month off the cost of any associated equipment, and the government will reimburse them. Lawmakers gave the FCC 60 days to get the program up and running.FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks, who also offered remarks on Friday, said the agency must be most immediately focused on publicizing the program and ensuring a broad base of participation from companies, especially those that haven't previously worked with FCC aid programs."There are lots of details to work out, but the two biggest issues we face in setting up the benefit are both on the agenda today: first, how will we get the word out?" he said. "The second issue is maximizing the number of broadband providers who participate. We will only succeed in reaching every eligible community if a wide variety of providers — big and small — join the effort."During the ongoing comment period on the emergency program, some entities — like Incompas, the New York Public Service Commission and the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association — echoed the call for an easy on-ramp to providing subsidized service. Others said they view the emergency program as an opportunity to move away from the existing framework, which they characterized as outdated.However, some parties expressed hesitancy about discarding the current framework, which designates providers qualified to provide broadband assistance, citing concerns that it could be hard to prevent waste, fraud and abuse without proper vetting procedures.Reply comments in the proceeding, Docket No. 20-445, are due Feb. 16. The next day, the agency will publicly consider aspects of the program at its monthly open meeting.—Additional reporting by Nadia Dreid and Julia Arciga. Editing by Karin Roberts.

