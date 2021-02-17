3 Key Environmental Takeaways From Biden's First 30 Days

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 4:09 PM EST) -- In his first weeks in the White House, President Joe Biden signed 28 executive orders — more than were signed by any recent president in the course of his first month in office — on a range of high-profile topics, including the economy, the coronavirus pandemic and immigration. But it is perhaps Biden's efforts on environment and climate issues that represent the most significant departure from current national policy — and, in many cases, reflect not only a complete reversal of President Donald Trump's environmental deregulatory agenda, but an intent to go even further than Biden's Democratic predecessor, President Barack Obama....

