8th Circ. Finds Ark.'s Israel Boycott Law Unconstitutional

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 10:09 PM EST) -- A split Eighth Circuit panel has revived a challenge to an Arkansas law prohibiting the state from contracting with or investing in companies that boycott Israel, ruling that the measure violates the First Amendment. The 2-1 order Friday reversed and remanded the case, filed by the alternative weekly newspaper Arkansas Times, for further proceedings. The majority found that an Arkansas federal judge erroneously threw out the case in January 2019 and that "supporting or promoting boycotts of Israel is constitutionally protected" activity. U.S. Circuit Judge Jane Kelly, who authored the opinion joined by U.S. Circuit Judge Michael Joseph Melloy, said the state's contention that boycotting Israel is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS