States Object To EEOC Effort To Dismiss Data-Sharing Suit

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 8:30 PM EST) -- California and New Jersey are among several states pushing back against the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's effort to dismiss a lawsuit claiming the EEOC illegally stopped sharing employment data with local partners. In a Thursday motion filed in California federal court, the states sought to undercut the EEOC's push to dismiss the suit and argued that the EEOC is shirking its obligations under the 1964 Civil Rights Act by adopting a policy that hampers states' ability to study and investigate workplace discrimination. In January, the EEOC asked the court to dismiss the suit, arguing that the data-sharing policy in question...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS