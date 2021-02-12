Oracle Takes Its $10B JEDI Protest To The High Court

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 10:33 PM EST) -- Oracle has renewed its bid to unravel the U.S. Department of Defense's award of a $10 billion cloud computing contract, calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to review two aspects of a Federal Circuit decision that the company says contradict high court precedent. The tech company reasserted its argument for scrapping the DOD's massive, 10-year Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure deal based on alleged improprieties in the original solicitation, including the involvement of three DOD employees with ties to Amazon, one of Oracle America Inc.'s competitors for the contract. While both companies ultimately lost to Microsoft Corp., Oracle's Jan. 29 petition, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS