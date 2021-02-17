Akerman Gets Tricky Miami Mixed-Use Project Approved

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 5:46 PM EST) -- An ambitious project to update the former Versailles Hotel in Miami Beach and add an adjacent residential condo tower required various design and zoning changes as well as a rigorous historic preservation review, and Akerman helped developer OKO Group put the various pieces together to get the project approved. OKO Group LLC is redeveloping the historic building into an Aman Resorts-branded hotel and also building an adjacent residential condo tower, and Akerman LLP's Neisen Kasdin, office managing partner in Miami, helped OKO Group get the green light. Among the challenges Kasdin helped OKO overcome was getting approval from the Miami Beach...

