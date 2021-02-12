Judge Says Weinstein Brother Can't Dodge March Deposition

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 8:05 PM EST) -- Harvey Weinstein's brother and business partner, Bob, can't avoid being deposed next month in a case demanding $10 million in liability from the disgraced media mogul over claims that he raped and abused a producer for more than seven years, a New York federal judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer wrote in a brief order that he agreed with Alexandra Canosa that Bob Weinstein's deposition is expected to be highly probative on many fronts — whether to help Canosa's case or prepare the alleged victim for possible negative testimony she will need to address during trial. "The court...

