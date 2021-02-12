Fox Rothschild Fights Ex-Firm Atty's Pregnancy Bias Suit

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 9:47 PM EST) -- Fox Rothschild LLP on Friday refuted a former firm attorney's allegations that she was fired due to her pregnancy, saying she was lawfully terminated for violating its policies. In its answer to Fonda Kosmala's complaint in New Jersey state court, Fox Rothschild admitted she was fired less than a month after she sent a November 2018 memo — in which she claims she requested maternity and parental leave — but denied her allegations "to the extent that plaintiff alleges that her termination was in any way related to a request for leave or pregnancy." "Any action or inaction by defendant with...

