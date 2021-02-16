Culturally Significant Ore. Harbor Hits New Superfund Phase

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 8:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached a new phase for cleaning up the Swan Island Basin portion of the Portland Harbor Superfund site, a culturally significant area to six Native American tribes that has been polluted for decades. Portland Harbor was federally designated as a national priority Superfund site more than 20 years ago because of its massive size, complexity and the high toxic contamination of its waters that contains chemicals including polychlorinated biphenyls, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and dioxins/furans. It poses potential risks to human health and the environment and requires a long-term plan to clean. The Friday announcement brings the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS