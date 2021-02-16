How West Texas Patent Trial Speed Affects PTAB Denials

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 4:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas stands at the center of a rapidly escalating trend among patentees to sue in that district's Waco division because of its speed to trial under U.S. District Judge Alan Albright. Indeed, the number of patent infringement suits filed in the Waco Division has grown by 845% in just two years: from 90 cases in 2018 to over 850 cases in 2020. Many attribute the growing popularity of this venue to Judge Albright's default schedule and standing orders, which keep patent disputes moving swiftly and on a predetermined timeline toward claim construction...

