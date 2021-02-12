Robbins Geller's Money Experts Clinch $1.2B Valeant Deal

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 7:45 PM EST) -- The landmark $1.21 billion settlement for Valeant investors presented a tricky task of maximizing recovery without driving the financially embattled drug company into insolvency, prompting lead counsel Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP to heavily mine its in-house experts for help structuring the right deal. The precarious financial position of the pharmaceutical giant, now known as Bausch Health Cos., figured largely in the firm's strategy for litigating the class action, which was sparked by a drop in Valeant share values amid a criminal indictment alleging the company used a clandestine network of pharmacies to push high-priced drug prescriptions. The result was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS