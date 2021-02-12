GM Inks $5.8M Deal With Calif. To End Public Pension Spat

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 11:05 PM EST) -- General Motors LLC has agreed to shell out $5.75 million to settle allegations the automaker misled investors on the financial toll of its ignition switch problems, including California's largest pension system, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Friday. According to Becerra, GM knew for years that its ignition switch issues were causing crashes and would eventually lead to sprawling recalls, but GM hid those problems from investors. The company also failed to build up reserves for the losses it knew were on the horizon, Becerra said in a statement. Those alleged actions ultimately artificially inflated GM's stock price and caused the...

