Levi & Korsinsky Can't Target Sex Bias Accuser For Disloyalty

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 3:08 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge rejected claims Levi & Korsinsky LLP had leveled against a former partner who has accused the firm of gender discrimination, finding it implausible that the lawyer was disloyal or tried to hurt the firm economically. U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska granted former partner Amy Miller's request Friday to dismiss the firm's allegations of faithless and disloyal service and tortious interference, knocking out the firm's counterclaims in Miller's suit against her former employer. Miller sued in February 2020, claiming Levi & Korsinsky had underpaid her, stripped her of responsibilities and ultimately fired her because she is a wife...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS