Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Levi & Korsinsky Can't Target Sex Bias Accuser For Disloyalty

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 3:08 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge rejected claims Levi & Korsinsky LLP had leveled against a former partner who has accused the firm of gender discrimination, finding it implausible that the lawyer was disloyal or tried to hurt the firm economically.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska granted former partner Amy Miller's request Friday to dismiss the firm's allegations of faithless and disloyal service and tortious interference, knocking out the firm's counterclaims in Miller's suit against her former employer.

Miller sued in February 2020, claiming Levi & Korsinsky had underpaid her, stripped her of responsibilities and ultimately fired her because she is a wife...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!