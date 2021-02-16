Pharrell Beats Perjury Accusation From 'Blurred Lines' Case

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 3:57 PM EST) -- A federal judge is refusing to rule that Pharrell Williams perjured himself during a blockbuster copyright case over Marvin Gaye's iconic "Got to Give It Up," despite a later media interview in which he said he sometimes "reverse-engineers" other musicians. Issued Friday, the ruling was an unusual postscript that came more than two years after the end of the lawsuit, in which Williams and Robin Thicke were ruled to have infringed "Got to Give It Up" with their 2013 smash hit "Blurred Lines." Gaye's heirs had claimed last year that Williams admitted during a 2019 video interview with GQ Magazine that...

