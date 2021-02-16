Miner Can Arbitrate With Sierra Leone In $500M Iron Ore Row

Law360, London (February 16, 2021, 6:00 PM GMT) -- A mining company can proceed with its $500 million arbitration against Sierra Leone for canceling a lucrative iron ore license after an English court ruled that the miner did not jump the gun by launching proceedings. Sierra Leone-based SL Mining Ltd. did not initiate arbitration against the African country too soon when it filed a claim before a period for settlement negotiations had expired, the High Court ruled on Monday. The miner, a subsidiary of the U.S. commodity trader Gerald Group, had its mining license canceled in July 2019 over a dispute about contractual terms. Arbitrators said last year that they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS