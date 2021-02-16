Kroger Insurer's Trial Gamble Blamed For 'Runaway' Verdict

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 4:17 PM EST) -- An insurance company forced to settle a personal injury suit against The Kroger Co. after a $61.4 million verdict has sued an excess insurance carrier in Georgia state court, seeking a declaration that it negligently failed to settle the case within its policy limits and instead gambled on a trial that led to a "runaway jury verdict." In a 14-page, Feb. 11 complaint, Great American Insurance Co. of New York said it repeatedly warned Starr Surplus Lines Insurance Co. against letting a 27-year-old Navy veteran's injury suit against the supermarket chain proceed to trial. But Starr ignored its advice and refused...

