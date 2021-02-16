Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Curaleaf Beats Investors' Stock-Drop Suit Over CBD Legality

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 4:17 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge granted Curaleaf's bid Tuesday to toss a proposed securities class action alleging that the cannabis chain caused a drop in its share prices by improperly marketing CBD products, finding that Curaleaf properly disclosed the disputed information about the products' legality.

U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan said Curaleaf "publicly and repeatedly acknowledged the very information that plaintiffs contend it concealed": the fact that its CBD products are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and that the agency may regard their promotion as a violation of established law.

The court pointed to the company's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!