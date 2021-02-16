Franchisee Claims McDonald's Race Bias Hurt His Operation

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 8:32 PM EST) -- A Black McDonald's franchisee and former Major League Baseball player hit the fast-food giant with a federal lawsuit Tuesday, claiming long-running race bias on the part of McDonald's decimated his operation, which once included 27 restaurants. Herb Washington, a member of the World Series champion Oakland A's in 1974, says in his Ohio federal court complaint he started hitting roadblocks that white franchisees didn't have to deal with soon after he purchased his first McDonald's store in Rochester, New York, when he was 29. McDonald's, the largest franchise chain in the world, has failed Black owners by forcing them to take on poor-performing...

