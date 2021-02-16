Cairn Asks DC Court To Enforce $1.2B Tax Award Vs. India

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 9:23 PM EST) -- Britain's Cairn Energy asked a Washington, D.C., federal court to enforce its $1.2 billion arbitral award against India, which the company won after a dispute with the Asian nation's revenue authority over a retroactively applied capital gains tax. In a petition filed Friday, Cairn Energy PLC and its U.K. holding company sought to have the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia recognize and confirm the Dec. 21 award from a three-member tribunal at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Netherlands. The tribunal ruled that India's government breached an investment treaty with the U.K. and was therefore liable to pay....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS