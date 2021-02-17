Insurer Must Defend Bad Faith Claims At Trial, Judge Says

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 5:38 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has partly cleared United Fire & Casualty Insurance Co. from covering $1.7 million in trial losses a construction company incurred over a drainage project, but said it must go to trial to contest claims it defended the builder in bad faith. U.S. District Judge Staci M. Yandle said Monday that United Fire did not breach its contract with Thiems Construction Co. when it refused to cover over $900,000 in punitive damages and interest Thiems incurred following a trial. But she left it to a jury to decide whether United Fire acted in bad faith when it failed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS