Ariz. Judge Won't Block Land Swap For Copper Mine

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 9:01 PM EST) -- An Arizona federal judge has rejected a bid by a San Carlos Apache nonprofit to halt the federal government's land exchange for the Resolution Copper mine project, saying losing the sacred site doesn't amount to a "substantial burden" on the group's religion under federal law. U.S. District Judge Steven P. Logan on Friday denied Apache Stronghold's bid for a preliminary injunction against the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the group's suit over the joint Rio Tinto PLC and BHP Billiton mine project. The suit claims the destruction of the Western Apaches' sacred Chi'chil Bildagoteel land, also known as Oak Flat, would violate their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS