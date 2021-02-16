ConocoPhillips $2B Alaska Plan Halted For 9th Circ. Review

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 3:45 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has granted a bid to bar work on ConocoPhillips' massive oil and gas drilling project in Alaska's National Petroleum Reserve until the circuit court determines whether the challenge is tardy under federal law created to keep oil and gas leasing in the area competitive. In a weekend order, U.S. Circuit Judges William C. Canby and Michelle T. Friedland granted an emergency motion to forbid construction on ConocoPhillips' over $2 billion drilling operation, known as the Willow Project, that was lodged by Sovereign Iñupiat for a Living Arctic and eight other environmental groups including the Sierra Club and Center for...

