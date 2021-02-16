Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chewy Accuses IBM Of Seeking 'Exorbitant' $36M For Patents

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 6:11 PM EST) -- Online pet supply store Chewy Inc. on Monday accused IBM Corp. of demanding $36 million to license e-commerce patents that have "no value," slamming the tech giant for running "a campaign of seeking exorbitant licensing fees" in a suit filed in New York federal court.

IBM has gone after a slew of other companies — including Airbnb, Amazon, Expedia, Priceline, Groupon and Zillow — for allegedly infringing the patented technology. All have settled the claims except Zillow.

The patented technology at the heart of the dispute pertains to online advertising presentation and formatting. In Monday's complaint, Chewy urged the court to...

