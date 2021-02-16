Labor Pact, Not PAGA, Controls Calif. Suit For Wages, Breaks

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 9:08 PM EST) -- A lawsuit filed under California's Private Attorneys General Act alleging San Diego Gas & Electric Co. failed to provide breaks or correctly pay wages will remain in federal court, a federal judge held, saying the claims by a former employee relate to a collective bargaining agreement and thus are preempted by federal law. In an order Friday, U.S. District Judge Marilyn L. Huff rejected the former employee's request to send the PAGA claim back to California state court after the district court dismissed all other claims. The PAGA claim was based on overtime and meal period terms in a CBA, and...

