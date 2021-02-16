Collabera Sues To Stop Rival From Poaching Workers

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 8:37 PM EST) -- A technology recruiting and staffing company is alleging in Georgia federal court that competitor Beacon Hill Staffing hired two of its former employees and is using them to steal customers in violation of the employees' non-compete agreements. Collabera Inc., an information technology recruiting, staffing and consulting business, on Friday filed the suit accusing former employees Brady Walsh and Uday Durvasula of breach of contract and Beacon Hill of intentionally interfering with the non-compete and non-disclosure agreements. Collabera said Beacon Hill has a common practice of offering financial inducements to new employees like Walsh and Durvasula as part of a strategy to...

