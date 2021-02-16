WH Asked To Address Interagency Spectrum Confusion

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 6:39 PM EST) -- The GPS Innovation Alliance on Tuesday called upon the Biden administration to minimize interagency disputes and look out for satellite interests as the administration works to deploy broadband to more Americans. The GPS advocacy group told National Economic Council Director Brian Deese in a letter that the White House must do a better job of helping important stakeholders, such as the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Transportation, navigate their differences with the Federal Communications Commission. "Strong and unified leadership by the U.S. government is needed to preserve and advance GPS — leadership that recognizes the inherently unique functional and...

