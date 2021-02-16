SEC, Ripple Say No Settlement In Sight Over Token Sale Fight

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 10:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and blockchain firm Ripple say the chances are currently low for a settlement of the federal agency's closely watched enforcement action over Ripple's prominent cryptocurrency. The sides submitted a joint letter to a New York federal judge Monday disclosing the slim prospect of a settlement in the regulator's suit, which alleges that the fintech startup's $1.4 trillion sale of its signature digital token, XRP, constitutes an unregistered securities offering. "Counsel for the parties have met and conferred and, having previously discussed settlement, do not believe there is a prospect for settlement at this time," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS