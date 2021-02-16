Jimmy John's To Pay $1.8M To Settle OT Row

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 5:49 PM EST) -- Jimmy John's has agreed to pay roughly $1.8 million to resolve years-long litigation brought by workers who say they were wrongly classified as overtime-exempt managers when they spent the vast majority of their work hours performing nonexempt tasks such as making sandwiches and operating registers. A settlement was reached in the months following mediation between the parties in September, and the sandwich giant will shell out approximately $1,835,000 to settle wage-and-hour claims brought by employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to a motion to approve the collective action settlement filed in Illinois federal court Monday. Corporate opt-ins — 66...

