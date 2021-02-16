Ex-Vitamin Shoppe CFO Sues For At Least $1.4M In Benefits

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 7:42 PM EST) -- A former Vitamin Shoppe executive has hit the nutritional supplement retailer with a lawsuit in New Jersey federal court claiming he is owed at least $1.4 million in severance benefits. Charles Knight, who was executive vice president and chief financial officer of Vitamin Shoppe Inc. until May, filed a complaint Tuesday against his former employer, its executive severance pay policy, the policy's plan administrator and Franchise Group Inc., which acquired Vitamin Shoppe in December 2019. Knight said that he "had no choice but to resign" from his job when his responsibilities were diminished after the acquisition and the company published a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS