States, Tribes Win Bid To Pause Nat'l Archives Building Sale

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 11:20 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge Tuesday granted a bid by Washington, Oregon, dozens of tribes and a handful of historical groups to pause the sale of the Seattle National Archives building, preventing the federal government from selling it until the suit finishes. The large group of plaintiffs is trying to prevent four agencies — National Archives and Records Administration, Office of Management and Budget, Public Buildings Reform Board and General Services Administration — from selling the building and relocating the undigitized primary records to Riverside, California, and Kansas City, Missouri. The plaintiffs successfully argued in their preliminary injunction request last month that the...

