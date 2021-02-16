7th Circ. Won't Revisit Clearview BIPA Suit Remand

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 7:34 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Tuesday stood by its ruling affirming that a biometric privacy lawsuit brought by Illinois residents against facial recognition technology company Clearview AI should play out in state court. The appeals court will not revisit a unanimous opinion last month that determined Illinois residents carefully and permissibly tailored their allegations to avoid litigating their suit in federal court. The three judges on the panel that issued the opinion voted to deny the company's rehearing request, and no other judge sought a vote on a request for the full court to consider the ruling, according to Tuesday's order....

