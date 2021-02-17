Auto Groups Warn Justices Of Regulatory Disarray In VW Row

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 7:16 PM EST) -- Automotive and product manufacturing groups and former environmental officials asked the U.S. Supreme Court to bar two U.S. counties from suing Volkswagen for anti-tampering law violations stemming from its 2015 diesel emissions-cheating scandal, saying a chaotic regulatory free-for-all will ensue if the justices don't intervene. In four amicus briefs filed Tuesday and Wednesday, groups representing global automakers, product and equipment manufacturers, and several former officials with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the California Air Resources Board and the U.S. Department of Justice threw their support behind Volkswagen Group of America Inc. and Audi of America LLC's certiorari petition in a battle...

