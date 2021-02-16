PG&E Investors Land $10M Deal In Suit Over Power Outages

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 9:14 PM EST) -- A group of Pacific Gas and Electric Co. investors has urged a California federal judge to grant preliminary approval on a $10 million deal to end a suit alleging the utility and its executives mismanaged planned power outages in the wake of widespread wildfires, leading to a stock price drop. Ironworkers Local 580 Joint Funds and Ironworkers Locals 40, 361 & 417 Union Security Funds and individual investor Robert Allustiarti, the co-lead plaintiffs, said in a settlement stipulation that the parties have engaged in negotiations before former U.S. District Judge Layn Phillips, and that they agreed to the principal terms of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS