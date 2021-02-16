Don't Evict Tom Girardi From Mansion, Brother Begs Judge

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 4:05 PM EST) -- The brother and conservator of Girardi Keese founder Tom Girardi is beseeching a Los Angeles bankruptcy judge not to evict the disgraced trial lawyer from his Pasadena, California, mansion, saying it's the only place that is familiar to Girardi and close to his medical providers. Robert Girardi, a Southern California dentist, told the court he is still struggling to understand his brother's complicated legal problems — including at least tens of millions of dollars owed to lenders, ex-clients, co-counsel and vendors. He said the mansion, which Tom Girardi had claimed was worth $16.5 million, appeared to be overencumbered. "I understand that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS