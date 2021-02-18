When Mergers Create D&O Insurance Complications

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 5:37 PM EST) -- On Feb. 2, the Superior Court of Delaware issued a lengthy and complex decision in Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems Inc. v. Zurich American Insurance Co.[1] This decision illustrates some common complexities and potential pitfalls for both insurers and policyholders in the context of a merger where companies with competing directors and officers insurance policies — typically referred to as towers as full coverage is achieved through laying primary and excess policies — merge into one new company with one new tower. The merger extinguishes the old towers and both the acquired and acquiring entities, but when disappointed shareholders bring a class...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS