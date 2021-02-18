Law360 (February 18, 2021, 5:37 PM EST) -- Genetic engineering and the Endangered Species Act, or ESA, may not, at first glance, appear to have much to do with one another. But a decision from last November by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Institute for Fisheries Resources v. U.S. Food and Drug Administration, has highlighted the significant relationship between the two. Companies should be cognizant of this intersection when seeking approval of genetically engineered animals by the FDA, and may even want to consider the case's implications for other FDA decisions. Failure to do so may jeopardize years of investment. The Institute for Fisheries...

